Sergino Dest determined to stay at Barcelona despite links with the Premier League

Sergino Dest is determined to stay at Barcelona and fight for his place despite persistent rumours linking him with Chelsea and Manchester United according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive column with Caught Offside. No talks are currently ongoing.

Talk in recent times has connected Dest with a swap deal that would see Portuguese right-back Diogo Dalot join Barcelona and Dest head to Old Trafford. But it’s understood that’s inaccurate. Erik ten Hag values Dalot and doesn’t want to lose him, although Barcelona are thought to appreciate the Portuguese defender.

Dest, 21, joined Barcelona in the summer of 2020 from Ajax. Since then he’s made 72 appearances for the club across all competitions, contributing three goals and four assists. But he’s failed to establish himself as the first-choice right-back.

Sergi Roberto and Ronald Araujo have both played there. Barcelona have been open in their search for a new right-back throughout the summer with a move for Cesar Azpilicueta collapsing – their lack of confidence in Dest is crystal clear.