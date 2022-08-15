Real Sociedad eye Alvaro Fernandez as Mat Ryan replacement

Real Sociedad could move to sign Huesca goal keeper Alvaro Fernandez next week.

La Real have already confirmed the departure of back up stopper Mathew Ryan after one season in Spain.

The Australian international has since joined Danish side FC Copenhagen on a free transfer after growing frustrated at playing second choice to Alex Remiro at the Estadio Anoeta.

That exit has pushed Imanol Alguacil to dip into the transfer market this month to source a reliable deputy to Remiro for the 2022/23 campaign.

Reports from Diario AS claim the Basque giants will now revive their previous interest in Spanish international Fernandez.

Fernandez was linked with La Real last summer but in a bizarre twist of irony the club opted to bring in the experienced figure of Ryan instead.

The 24-year-old has slipped out of the Huesca starting XI in the last 12 months and they willing to sell him in a potential €3m move.