Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang keen to stay at Barcelona despite Chelsea interest

Chelsea are interested in signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona but it’s understood that the striker is keen to stay at Camp Nou according to Mundo Deportivo. He’s willing to play the role of Robert Lewandowski’s substitute this season.

The London club are in need of a centre-forward following the departure of Romelu Lukaku for Internazionale and Thomas Tuchel knows Aubameyang from the time they spent together at Borussia Dortmund. He could offer the Gabonese a starting role.

Aubameyang joined Barcelona from Arsenal during the January transfer window and made an immediate impact at Camp Nou. He contributed 13 goals and an assist in the 24 appearances he’s made for the Catalan club to date and was a big reason they made it into this season’s Champions League.

But Barcelona’s financial situation means that they need to make sales this summer and they are overbooked in the centre-forward position. Lewandowski is there but so too is Memphis Depay – both Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres can also play centrally.