New transfer interest in Barcelona outcast Samuel Umtiti

Samuel Umtiti could still be on his way out of Barcelona this summer as the transfer window enters its final weeks.

The French international has been the subject of constant transfer speculation in the last 12 months with his future in Catalonia uncertain.

Ligue 1 side Rennes were rumoured to be on the verge of securing a loan agreement to bring him back to France before negotiations broke down last month.

Previous reports from ESPN, via Marca, claimed Greek side Olympiakos were ready to open up negotiations with Barcelona over a deal, but there has been limited progress.

However, fresh reports from Diario Sport claim Barcelona are willing to let Umtiti go for free, if they can agree an exit package with the former Lyon defender.

The reports adds a string of clubs from across Europe have enquired about Umtiti but his injury record is likely to be a major factor in any possible deal.