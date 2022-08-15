Lazio rule out the possibility of Luis Alberto returning to Sevilla this summer

Lazio director Igli Tare has confirmed that Luis Alberto won’t be joining Sevilla this summer transfer window and will instead be staying in Italy. Alberto took his first steps in football with Sevilla and has been linked with a return to La Liga through the summer.

Alberto, a 29-year-old creative midfielder, broke into Sevilla’s first team in 2011 but failed to fully establish himself at the Sanchez-Pizjuan. After a spell on loan with Barcelona B he left for Liverpool in 2013, also failing to make much of a splash at Anfield. After loan spells with Malaga and Deportivo La Coruna he joined Lazio.

That was in 2016. Since then the Andalusian has made 220 appearances for Lazio across all competitions, contributing 40 goals and 60 assists during his time in the Eternal City. He has a contract in place at Lazio until the summer of 2025 – so there’s no chance of Sevilla signing him in a cut-price deal anytime soon.