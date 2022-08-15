Jules Kounde sends message to Diego Carlos after his former teammate suffers serious injury

Diego Carlos has ruptured his Achilles tendon in just his second competitive game for Aston Villa. The Premier League club released the news in a club statement issued on Monday morning.

The Brazilian centre-back suffered the injury during Saturday afternoon’s 2-1 victory over Everton at Villa Park. He’ll undergo surgery soon and will then begin the rehabilitation process. The news is a real blow as he’s only just joined the club from Sevilla.

Carlos, during the three years he spent at the Sanchez-Pizjuan, proved himself to be one of the finest centre-backs in the European game. He forged an incredible partnership with Jules Kounde and helped Sevilla maintain one of the best defensive records in the continent during his time there.

This latest injury, however, is a real setback. It means he’ll have to spend months on the sideline and Villa are even considering re-entering the transfer market to bring in another centre-back.

Kounde, now at Barcelona, sent a message to his former teammate and partner on Instagram. “Much strength, brother,” he wrote. “May this test make you stronger. We’re with you.”