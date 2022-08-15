Diego Simeone and Alvaro Morata issue Atletico Madrid commitment message

Diego Simeone and Alvaro Morata are determined to stick together at Atletico Madrid this season.

Spanish international Morata has been consistently linked with a move away from Madrid this summer following his return to the club from Italy in June.

However, Simeone has been impressed by his performances in preseason, with the experienced striker now set for a key role at the club in 2022/23.

Morata starred on Atletico’s first La Liga outing of the season with two goals in their 3-0 win away at Getafe.

The change in momentum was indicated by Simeone and Morata in their post match interview at the Estadio Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

“I am not the owner of the club, I’m the coach, today he is doing well, he works with great humility and we hope he will continue with us”, as per reports from Marca.

Simeone’s comments were echoed by a rejuvenated Morata, who looks set to reject transfer interest from the Premier League, as he enters into the final 12 months his contract in Madrid.

“I really want to play here. I’m excited to be here, as always, I can only work and run for the team in every game.”

Up next for Atletico is a home tie against rivals Villarreal next weekend.