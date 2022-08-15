Chelsea prepare for Frenkie de Jong waiting game

Premier League giants Chelsea are ready to wait until the last minute to complete a move for Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong.

The Dutch international as been locked in talks with the La Blaugrana board for over a month as he looks to restructure his salary at the Camp Nou.

Despite de Jong’s consistent stance on wishing to remain in Catalonia for the 2022/23 season the club need to reduce his wages to register new players.

De Jong is still owed in the region of €14m in unpaid previous wages but he is willing to take a cut to stay in Barcelona.

However, the situation may become unworkable for both parties in the coming weeks, with Chelsea ready to make their move.

With Manchester United dropping their own interest in de Jong, reports from Marca claim Chelsea are willing to hold on until transfer deadline day on September 1 to clinch a deal for him.