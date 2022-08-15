Bernardo Silva bids farewell to Manchester City as Barcelona prepare to step up pursuit

Bernardo Silva has been linked with a move to Barcelona all summer and, after Manchester City’s 4-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday, did something that’s only heightened expectation that the move is imminent. He appeared to say goodbye.

He applauded all four corners of the Etihad Stadium according to Mundo Deportivo and then posted what sounds like a farewell message after the game on social media. He thanked City’s supporters for all the beautiful moments of love they showed him.

Silva’s comments come as Barcelona are gearing up to accelerate in their pursuit of the diminutive Portuguese and the player himself is making clear that he believes the time has come for him to move on after a highly successful stint in the Premier League. But it’s not a completely straightforward move.

Barcelona still need to free up space in their salary structure in order to be able to afford the move – Jules Kounde, for instance, hasn’t yet been registered by the Catalan club. But it does seem to be increasingly likely that the deal could happen soon.