Atletico Madrid hope to keep Alvaro Morata despite interest from Manchester United

Atletico Madrid hope to keep Alvaro Morata this summer transfer window according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive column with Caught Offside. This is despite recent reports linking the Spanish striker – among many others – with a move to Manchester United.

United are living a moment of crisis amid uncertainty regarding the future of Cristiano Ronaldo and a shortage of genuine attacking threats. Also connected with a move to Old Trafford are Mauro Icardi of Paris Saint-Germain, Raul de Tomas of Espanyol and Jonathan David of Lille.

Morata has enjoyed a long and well-travelled career that’s seen him represent many of the European elite. He began his senior career with Real Madrid, breaking into their first team in 2010, before leaving for Juventus in 2014. After two years in Turin he returned to Madrid before leaving for Chelsea the year after.

He then returned to Atletico – initially on loan – two years after that, before returning to Juventus on loan in the summer of 2020. He returned from that loan back to Atletico this summer.