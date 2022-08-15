Alvaro Morata stars on Atletico Madrid opening win at Getafe

Alvaro Morata marked his Atletico Madrid return with a brace in their 3-0 La Liga season opening win away at local neighbours Getafe.

Los Rojiblancos made the short trip across the Spanish capital to eventually start their campaign with a dominant performance from comeback king Morata up against Quique Sanchez Flores’ hosts.

The visitors hit their stride immediately from the off as Joao Felix’s cut back was bulleted home by Morata on the edge of the box after just 15 minutes.

Alvaro Morata is BACK at Atleti! 💥 An absolutely clinical finish to open the scoring in this derby 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/sZ5OWHb5iJ — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) August 15, 2022

Getafe did look to respond either side of the break, but the Felix and Morata link up did the trick again after the restart, to double Atletico’s advantage.

Morata means business! 😤 Another fantastic finish doubles the Atletico Madrid lead and gives him his second of the game 🔥 pic.twitter.com/S8O7NdXvUv — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) August 15, 2022

That effectively ended the contest ahead of the final 30 minutes before French international Antoine Griezmann cut inside to slam home a spectacular third.

"It is a BEAUTY from Antoine Griezmann!" 🗣️ A hat-trick of assists for João Félix and Atletico Madrid are producing a statement performance to start the season 👀 pic.twitter.com/VOFfR7srXn — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) August 15, 2022

Up next for Atletico is a home tie against rivals Villarreal next weekend with Flores’ Getafe heading north to Catalonia to take on Girona.

