Alvaro Morata stars on Atletico Madrid opening win at Getafe

Alvaro Morata marked his Atletico Madrid return with a brace in their 3-0 La Liga season opening win away at local neighbours Getafe.

Los Rojiblancos made the short trip across the Spanish capital to eventually start their campaign with a dominant performance from comeback king Morata up against Quique Sanchez Flores’ hosts.

The visitors hit their stride immediately from the off as Joao Felix’s cut back was bulleted home by Morata on the edge of the box after just 15 minutes.

Getafe did look to respond either side of the break, but the Felix and Morata link up did the trick again after the restart, to double Atletico’s advantage.

That effectively ended the contest ahead of the final 30 minutes before French international Antoine Griezmann cut inside to slam home a spectacular third.

Up next for Atletico is a home tie against rivals Villarreal next weekend with Flores’ Getafe heading north to Catalonia to take on Girona.

