Alex Collado completes season-long loan move from Barcelona to Elche

Barcelona have announced in a club statement that Alex Collado has left the club to join Elche on a season-long loan. There is understood to be no purchase option included in the deal and the Catalan forward will be linked to Elche until June 30th, 2023.

The move makes sense given that Barcelona are so stacked in the final third of the pitch – they have no shortage of attacking options on either wing or through the middle. Going to Elche gives Collado the chance to earn important first-team experience in a team that will give him minutes – and complements last season, the second half of which he spent with Granada, well.

Collado, born in Sabadell, is 23 years of age. He joined Barcelona from Espanyol at the age of eleven and has spent the entirety of his senior career at Camp Nou save for his time on loan at Granada. But he’s struggled to establish a place in the first team.