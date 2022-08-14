Xavi Hernandez desperate for further reinforcements at Barcelona

Barcelona drew 0-0 with Rayo Vallecano in their first league game of the season on Saturday night, in a performance that was far from the explosive start many were expecting.

While it would be rash to take conclusions from the first match of the season, it did leave one thing clear Xavi Hernandez’s mind – Barcelona need another right-back.

Ronald Araujo started in the position and did not look at ease on the right side, before Sergi Roberto came on in the final stages. Sergino Dest had been left out of the squad by choice, showing the little trust Xavi has in him.

According to Marca, Xavi wants Barcelona to bring in three more signings; Marcos Alonso, Bernardo Silva and a right-back. In addition, Diario AS say that Jules Kounde has made it clear that he does not want to play right-back.

Currently no names have been mentioned and for several months it looked as if Cesar Azpilicueta might be that option. Yet his decision to stay at Chelsea leaves Barcelona somewhat short at the position and without an obvious alternative at the point.