Villarreal on the verge of closing €17m deal with Brighton for left-back

Villarreal are awaiting sales before they make their moves on the market, but they may be on the verge of some important income.

According to Relevo, Brighton are close to sealing a deal with Villarreal for Pervis Estupinan. The Ecuadorian left-back arrived in 2020 from Watford for €16.4m and is due to depart for €17m.

During his two years at Villarreal, Estupinan has failed to live up to expectations. Arriving as one of the most impressive left-backs in La Liga after a season at Osasuna, Estupinan has never managed to convince Unai Emery that he was the outstanding candidate at left-back. Amid competition from Alberto Moreno and Alfonso Pedraza, Estupinan played 1,570 minutes in La Liga last season.

The money they make from Estupinan should allow Villarreal to strengthen in other positions where there is less depth. Most recently Les Groguets have been strongly linked with Giovani Lo Celso and Umar Sadiq.

