Villarreal drawing closer to Almeria striker Umar Sadiq

Villarreal started off their season in fine form in front of goal, beating Real Valladolid 3-0 in their opening game of the season. Alex Baena scored a brace and Nicolas Jackson opened the scoring, but Unai Emery is after more firepower this window.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Yellow Submarine are drawing closer to a deal for Nigerian striker Umar Sadiq. The Almeria forward has been one of the more popular names this summer and last week Almeria’s CEO Mohamed El Assy told the press that Sadiq would soon complete a near-€30m move.

The deal is contingent on the exit of Boulaye Dia. The 25-year-old arrived for €12m last summer but has not impressed Emery sufficiently. Currently Villarreal are in negotiations with Salernitana and once that deal is done, they will move for Sadiq.

It is somewhat of a surprise that Villarreal are willing to part with such a quantity if El Assy’s assessment is correct. However if he does arrive Villarreal would be able to line up a star-studded front line of Arnaut Danjuma, Sadiq and Gerard Moreno.