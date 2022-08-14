Trabzonspor President persuades Marc Bartra to leave Real Betis

Real Betis are currently sweating over their salary limit as they struggle to to register their new players this season. Yet a U-turn from Marc Bartra may well have them breathing easier.

The 31-year-old defender has a year left on his deal at Betis, but also commands one of the higher salaries at the Benito Villamarin. According to Mundo Deportivo, his sale should allow them to register their new signings.

Bartra was set to turn down a move to Trabzonspor, preferring to stay in Seville. However Trabzonspor President Ahmet Agaoglu has agreed to including a number of bonuses for Bartra, which should allow a €5m transfer to go through. The Catalan will say goodbye to his teammates today.

This will be relief for Betis, but it will now be a race against time to complete the move. Ahead of their match against Elche on Monday night at 21:30 CEST, Luiz Felipe, Luiz Henrique, Andres Guardado, Joaquin, Willian Jose and Claudio Bravo are still yet to be registered.