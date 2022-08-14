Takefusa Kubo on target in Real Sociedad debut win at Cadiz

Real Sociedad kicked off their 2022/23 La Liga season with a 1-0 win at Cadiz thanks to Takefusa Kubo’s debut goal.

The Japanese international swapped Madrid for San Sebastian in the summer after growing frustrated at a lack of first team opportunities at Real Madrid.

La Real struggled for fluency early on in Andalucia, with Anthony Lozano thwarted for the hosts, before Kubo edged the away side in front with a neat finish from Mikel Merino’s chipped pass.

A fantastic finish and a debut goal! 👏 Just the kind of impact Real Sociedad would have wanted to see from Take Kubo on his first LaLiga start for the club 🔵⚪ pic.twitter.com/WVGYL1KFMu — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) August 14, 2022

That handed Real Sociedad the initiative after the restart, as veteran star David Silva was twice denied by Jeremias Ledesma.

Mohamed-Ali Cho almost joined Kubo with a debut goal but he was superbly blocked out by the impressive figure of Ledesma in the seventh minute of added time.

Up next for Real Sociedad is a home tie with Barcelona next weekend as Cadiz head off to Pamplona to take on Osasuna.

Images via Getty Images