Ronald Araujo explains Xavi Hernandez decision on position during Barcelona draw

Barcelona fans are content with their summer after a list of star recruits joined the club for the first time in three years, but the results may be a little way down the road yet.

On Saturday night Rayo Vallecano went to Camp Nou and made it three straight matches unbeaten, holding Barcelona to a 0-0 draw.

The one area where reinforcements have not arrived is at full-back, meaning Jordi Alba reprised his role on the left and Ronald Araujo was shifted to the right.

Speaking after the match, Araujo explained Xavi Hernandez’s decision to play him there.

“I am there for whatever the manager asks of me and to help the team and I am learning. Rayo plays with a very fast winger [Alvaro Garcia], very open and we had to counteract that.”

Sport covered the interview and Araujo finished it on a positive note.

“Even if the result did not come with it, we played a good game.”

Neither Araujo nor Alba contributed much to Barcelona with the ball against Rayo and it has further raised questions as to whether they might have been better off recruiting a full-back before more forwards.