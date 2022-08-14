Real Madrid battle back to win 2-1 at Almeria

Real Madrid survived a scare on the opening weekend of the 2022/23 La Liga season to win 2-1 at Almeria.

Los Blancos started their title defence up against the Segunda Division champions from 2021/22 in an intriguing battle in Andalucia.

However, the clash appeared to be set up for a shock, as Largie Ramazani popped up to slot Almeria ahead inside the first five minutes.

Ramazani sends the Almeria fans wild! 🔴⚪ Six minutes into their top flight return, they lead against LaLiga and European champions Real Madrid 😱 "Rudiger is caught sleeping." 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/blDhKy1OTy — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) August 14, 2022

That opened up the contest at both ends before the break with both keepers called into action.

The visitors did look to step up the tempo in the second period as Lucas Vazquez reacted to a loose ball inside the box to fire Real Madrid level.

Real Madrid's pressure finally pays off! ⚪ Lucas Vázquez pounces on the loose ball to equalise 👀 pic.twitter.com/jTmpvLn6fP — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) August 14, 2022

Real Madrid seized the initiative in the closing stages and David Alaba crashed home a superb free kick to win it for the defending champions.

MAGIC from David Alaba! 🤩 A brilliant free kick with his first touch after coming off the bench puts Real Madrid 2-1 up 🎯 pic.twitter.com/Z4qm68uZ3L — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) August 14, 2022

Up next for Real Madrid is a trip to Celta Vigo next weekend with Almeria heading to Elche.

Images via Getty Images