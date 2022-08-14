Real Betis confirm Trabzonspor move for Marc Bartra

Real Betis have confirmed Spanish international Marc Bartra has joined Turkish side Trabzonspor.

The 31-year-old defender was into the final year of his deal at Betis, but he is also one of the higher earners at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

According to Mundo Deportivo, his sale should now allow them to register their new signings, after currently not meeting La Liga’s financial limit.

Bartra reportedly rejected a move to Turkey last week with the former Barcelona star apparently looking to remain in Spain this season.

Trabzonspor President Ahmet Agaoglu agreed to include a number of bonuses for Bartra, which finalised a €5m transfer for the 31-year-old.

Bartra has signed a three year contract with the Super Lig giants and he could be playing in the Champions League in the coming months.

Trabzonspor face a two legged play off against Danish side FC Copenhagen for a place in the group stages later this month.