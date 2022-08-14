Predicted XI: Real Madrid to hand debuts to new signings against Almeria

Real Madrid return to La Liga action this Sunday evening at 22:00 CEST, as they face the task of retaining their title this season.

Los Blancos were in action during midweek against Eintracht Frankfurt, where Carlo Ancelotti decided to use the same line-up as won the Champions League final last season.

Ahead of tonight’s match, Diario AS believe that Ancelotti will make four changes from that line-up. They will be without the option of Rodrygo Goes, who picked up a muscle injury in training on Friday.

Los Blancos’ two summer signings, Antonio Rudiger and Aurelien Tchouameni, should start in central defence and the holding role respectively. Lucas Vazquez will replace Dani Carvajal, who is also unavailable. Fede Valverde will replace Toni Kroos in the middle of midfield, while Marco Asensio should play on the right of attack.

Following Barcelona’s early slip-up, Real Madrid will be keen to take and early advantage, setting the pace for the contenders. Against Eintracht, Real Madrid certainly looked sharp and ready to do so.

Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Lucas V., Militao, Rüdiger, Alaba; Modric, Tchouameni, Valverde; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius.