Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang faced with Chelsea-Barcelona dilemma

Barcelona’s transfer dealings this summer continue to surprise and with just under three weeks remaining in the transfer market, there might be more to come.

It does appear that they have reached their limit of spending without bringing in money from player sales however. For that reason, Barcelona might consider allowing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang out of the door just six months after he arrived.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Aubameyang is happy in Barcelona both in terms of his life and with the team.

Yet Chelsea have shown a strong interest in him and former manager Thomas Tuchel is very keen on a reunion in London. Given Aubameyang will likely play second fiddle to Robert Lewandowski, it might create the conditions necessary for an exit.

La 1ª propuesta verbal del Chelsea por Aubameyang es de ~14M. El Barça ha dicho no. El club culé solo aceptará por encima de 20M. Los ‘blues’, dispuestos a casi doblar la ficha del gabonés, tentado económicamente pese a estar cómodo en Barcelona.@tjuanmarti 🤝 @albert_roge pic.twitter.com/a09QpUYFsp — Relevo (@relevo) August 14, 2022

Relevo say that Chelsea are willing to double his salary and the Blues have already made an offer. Barcelona rejected the €14m bid and will only accept a deal superior to €20m.

Barcelona have plenty of depth in attack and MD believe that the Azulgrana would consider an exit if it meant being able to bid for Bernardo Silva. Lewandowski’s position is likely the only guaranteed spot in Xavi Hernandez’s front three and Raphinha, Ferran Torres, Ousmane Dembele and Ansu Fati are fighting it out for the other two, but both Fati and Torres have played through the middle before.