Monchi and Sevilla struggling to secure defender due to €20m asking price

Sevilla are desperately in need of at least one more addition in the centre of their defence, but their attempts to make that happen are coming up short so far.

Sporting Director Monchi signed Marcao from Galatasaray, but with both Jules Kounde and Diego Carlos exiting this summer, another defender will be necessary. Monchi had settled on Galatasaray’s other central defender Victor Nelsson, but the pursuit is becoming something of a struggle.

Diario AS say that Sevilla have put in an offer of €15m for Nelsson, but the Turkish giants are holding firm on a €20m asking price. It is deemed unlikely that Sevilla will meet that asking price, while Newcastle United and Fulham have also been linked.

In Turkey, they are not altogether happy with Sevilla, having already been frustrated with their efforts to tempt Marcao. Nelsson is now insisting on a move to Sevilla too and Galatasaray are considering reporting Los Nervionenses to FIFA.

Regardless of whether it is Nelsson or not, Monchi is running out of time to get another quality option at the back. Although Marcao was injured against Osasuna on Friday night, Sevilla looked shaky at the back in their 2-1 defeat. Nemanja Gudelj was forced to play as a makeshift central defender with Karim Rekik, but it was not a performance that inspired much confidence.