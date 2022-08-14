Memphis Depay’s departure from Barcelona to be confirmed on Tuesday

Barcelona are on the verge of sealing their tenth exit of the transfer window, with Memphis Depay leaving Catalonia.

That is according to Mundo Deportivo, who say that a deal between Juventus and Memphis Depay is done. The Dutchman has permission to leave Barcelona on a free, which has facilitated his departure. As he did with the Azulgrana, Memphis will then sign a two-year deal with La Vecchia Signora.

The deal should be confirmed on Tuesday, after Juventus play Sassuolo on Monday evening in Serie A.

His exit should free up some more space in the Barcelona payroll to register the likes of Jules Kounde, who is the only remaining unregistered player, although Inaki Pena and Gavi are still registered as B team players.

For Juventus it should reinforce their attack, as they were looking for a foil for Dusan Vlahovic. It may have consequences in La Liga too though, as it will likely spell the end of Juventus’ interest in Atletico Madrid’s Alvaro Morata.

