Real Betis are looking for a third successive season of success with Manuel Pellegrini, but the demands on him continue to grow.

Remarkably, only Willian Jose, Luiz Henrique and German Pezzella have cost Real Betis any money since he arrived at Betis and despite winning the Copa del Rey, there will be no further reinforcements this summer.

Speaking ahead of Betis‘ opening match of the season against Elche, Pellegrini explained that it was not economically viable to Mundo Deportivo.

“There is no expectation of further reinforcements. We would have liked to analyse it from a different point of view, but there is an economic situation that means we cannot do so. The objective is to keep the squad as strong as possible following the exits of Joel, [Cristian] Tello and now [Marc] Bartra.”

“It allows us to replace them just like last year. The sporting criteria, the work of Antonio [Cordon, Sporting Director] and the arrival of important players for free has allowed us to maintain our footballing strength.”

The exit of Marc Bartra, which Pellegrini also confirmed, should help Real Betis to register their new signings made this summer as well as those that have signed new contracts.

Many Beticos had retained hope that Hector Bellerin might return to Betis this summer after a season on loan from Arsenal. However Pellegrini’s words are a blow to such aspirations, not least those of Bellerin.