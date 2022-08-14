Javi Miguel claims Bernardo Silva will sign for Barcelona regardless of Frenkie de Jong

The incessant transfer noise around Barcelona appeared to have calmed down recently, but it may be about to ramp up once more.

As Barcelona struggle to register all of their players, the general public have been struggling to get their collective heads around how they could continue to do business.

However journalist Javi Miguel claims that Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva will be a Barcelona future regardless of what happens with Frenkie de Jong’s future. It had been presented as a zero sum game, that de Jong’s exit was crucial to the Azulgrana’s ability to register Silva.

Javi Miguel (@fansjavimiguel) al Tercer Temps de @latdt: “Bernardo Silva vindrà al Barça més enllà del futur de De Jong. Si el neerlandès no marxa, el sacrificat podria ser Aubameyang. Un davanter menys, un migcampista més”.https://t.co/EmW9tkfnE3 — LaTdT (@LaTdT) August 14, 2022

However Miguel told Catalunya Radio that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang may in fact be the sacrificial lamb. Regardless of who leaves, his view was that Silva would be a Barcelona player.

Aubameyang has been linked with a move to Chelsea lately, but it would seem strange if Barcelona did decided to keep de Jong and sign Bernardo Silva. Already Barcelona have significant depth in midfield, but at full-back there are very few options available to Xavi Hernandez, as was evident against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday night.