Giovani Lo Celso undergoes Villarreal medical

Villarreal are on the verge of completing a deal with Tottenham to bring Giovani Lo Celso back to the club.

The Argentinian international was removed from Spurs’ preseason squad last month in order to seal a potential move away from the North London club.

The 26-year-old impressed with the Yellow Submarine, as part of a six month loan agreement in 2021/22, and became a key player for Unai Emery in the second half of the season.

Reports from Sky Sports last week claimed Lo Celso would now join Villarreal on a loan-to-buy deal for the 2022/23 season.

As per fresh reports from Diario AS, Lo Celso has since travelled to Spain, with a medical scheduled for tomorrow, but a purchase option is unconfirmed.

Villarreal kicked off their 2022/23 La Liga season with a 3-0 win away at Real Valladolid yesterday and Lo Celso could be registered in time to feature against Atletico Madrid next weekend.