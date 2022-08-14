Gennaro Gattuso seals debut Valencia win over Girona

Gennaro Gattuso sealed a La Liga debut win as Valencia edged out a bad tempered 1-0 victory over newly promoted Girona.

Los Che started their new era under the Italian coach with a dogged performance on home soil to ease the growing fan tension at the Estadio Mestalla.

Neither side created much in a sluggish opening half, but the contest exploded into life in first half added time, as Valencia skipper Carlos Soler tucked home from the penalty spot.

The breakthrough just before the break for Valencia! 🦇 Soler slots home a penalty for the first LaLiga goal of the Gattuso era 👏 pic.twitter.com/j6glFTf1TE — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) August 14, 2022

However, the contest descended into a slugfest in the second 45, with Valencia defender Eray Comert shown a straight red card on 51 minutes.

Girona threatened sporadically late on, but Gattuso’s gritty Valencia dug in to claim an important win on the day.

Gennaro Gattuso has been told to calm down on the sidelines 😡 Who could have seen that one coming in his first match coaching in LaLiga? 😂 pic.twitter.com/pHZk1j37KL — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) August 14, 2022

Up next for Gattuso’s Valencia is a trip to the Basque Country to face Athletic Club next weekend with Girona facing their first top flight home game since 2019 as Getafe head to Catalonia.

Images via Getty Images