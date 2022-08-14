Gennaro Gattuso offers transfer update on Jose Gaya and Carlos Soler

Valencia boss Gennaro Gattuso has updated fans on the transfer situation on Jose Gaya and Carlos Soler.

The experienced duo have both been linked with potential moves away from the Estadio Mestalla despite their importance to Gattuso’s plans.

Gaya is currently serving a four game ban, following an incident with a referee at the back end of the 2021/22 campaign, with Soler on target in Valencia’s 1-0 season opening win over Girona.

However, despite the possibility of a last minute bid for either player, Gattuso stated the club are working to keep them at Valencia.

“As for Soler and Gaya, I have no proof they want to leave”, as per reports from Diario AS.

“We are working with Jose and Carlos to renew, not to leave.”

Gattuso has spent less than any other La Liga manager during the summer transfer window with less than €5m invested in new players.

However, the former Italian international confirmed he does expect to make 2 or 3 additional signings before the window closes next month.