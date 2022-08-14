Former Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas on the verge of Serie A move

Costa Rican hero Keylor Navas appears to have played his match in Paris. Just as happened with Real Madrid, his club appear to have signed and opted for a younger option to replace him.

Navas, now 35, was number one at Real Madrid until the arrival of Thibaut Courtois. After a season without many opportunities he joined Paris Saint-Germain. Last summer the Parisians acquired Gianluigi Donnarumma and although they split the minutes last season, new PSG manager Christophe Galtier has made it clear that the Italian is his first choice.

According to L’Equipe via Diario AS, Navas has with accepted his fate and agreed to a move to Italian side Napoli. Currently Napoli have Salvatore Sirigu, another former PSG ‘keeper, and Alex Meret on their books, giving Navas a good shot at the starting spot.

Without dropping off in terms of performance, once again it appears Navas has lost out through no fault of his own.