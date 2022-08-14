Former Athletic Club veteran Mikel San Jose announces retirement

Former Athletic Club star Mikel San Jose has announced his decision to retire from professional football.

The 33-year-old has brought down the curtain on a career which spanned 13 seasons, including 11 in Bilbao, ahead of the 2022/23 season.

San Jose, who also spent time at Rafa Benitez’s Liverpool in his early career, returned to the Basque Country, after failing to break through at Anfield.

He racked up 397 appearances across all competitions for Athletic Club, before joining Birmingham City on a free transfer in 2020, and featuring for second tier side SD Amorebieta in 2021/22.

After finishing as runners up in four finals in his time at Athletic Club, in Spanish Supercopa, the Copa del Rey and Europa League, he eventually won his first major honour in the 2015 Supercopa.

San Jose is likely to be offered a coaching role at his former club in the coming weeks with an announcement expected before the September international window.