Carlo Ancelotti explains his ideas for Aurelien Tchouameni and Antonio Rudiger

Real Madrid have only made two new signings this summer and it appears from the start at least, they will not be first choice for Carlo Ancelotti.

Many assumed that Antonio Rudiger would come into the team immediately, but during preseason Ancelotti remarked that he was reluctant to alter the partnership of David Alaba and Eder Militao in the middle of defence. Equally, he told the press that Ferland Mendy was his first-choice left-back.

It surprised many when he played Rudiger at left-back against Barcelona in preseason too. Yet speaking to Diario AS in his pre-match press conference ahead of Real Madrid’s tie with Almeria, Ancelotti confirmed that for the most part, the German international would be used in the centre of defence.

“The first match I put him on the left side, but habitually I will put him at centre-back. Only if we have an emergency during the season I know that he is effective playing in that position, he has no problems there, but in order to adapt him I will use him as a centre-back.”

Equally, few expected Tchouameni to come straight into the starting line-up, but he does appear to be in competition with Casemiro for his place. Ancelotti maintains that both can play together.

“They can play together and they are going to.”

“Both of them are pivotes, but they have different characteristics. Tchouameni has more ability to arrive at the right time and Casemiro is more positional.”

Since returning to Madrid, Ancelotti has almost exclusively preferred a version of 4-3-3 for his team. Yet in certain games, the option to have both Casemiro and Tchouameni in the team could lead to a 4-2-3-1 formation.