Barcelona considering U-turn on Frenkie de Jong saga

Most of the summer transfer window has involved a steady flow of news about Frenkie de Jong and a potential move to the Premier League. Yet the Dutch midfielder appears to have rejected any advances thus far, content with both the direction of the team and his life in Catalonia.

The Blaugrana have supposedly been keen to move de Jong onwards due to the large amount of salary and amortisation he is due in the coming seasons. Seemingly they gave de Jong the option of leaving or reducing his salary, even threatening legal action over his contract.

According to Alex Pintanel, Barcelona are beginning to change their minds however. They are now coming round to the idea of keeping de Jong.

🚨 En el Barça empiezan a contemplar la opción de la continuidad de FRENKIE. — Alex Pintanel (@alexpintanel) August 14, 2022

This news is conveniently timed. Barcelona failed to kick off their season as planned with a 0-0 draw against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday night, but Frenkie de Jong’s appearance in the final 30 minutes caught the eye. The Dutchman was a driving force in midfield and reminded fans of his tremendous talent.

It may also coincide with the news that Chelsea are interested in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. If Barcelona could bring in a decent fee and remove Aubameyang’s salary, it might help to soften the financial impact of de Jong’s contract.

