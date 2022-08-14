Barcelona breathe easier after Pedri injury scare

Barcelona could not find a way past Rayo Vallecano on Saturday night, in what can only be classified as a disappointing start to their La Liga campaign. Yet they will be grateful that it was not worse.

As the Azulgrana pushed for the breakthrough, alarm bells began to ring as Pedri touched the back of his calf following a break forward. Shortly after in the 72nd minute, he was withdrawn from the action in favour of Franck Kessie.

Speaking to Sport after the match, manager Xavi Hernandez allayed the fears of Culers.

“Pedri had discomfort and that is why we changed him, but now they have done tests on him and it is nothing serious. There is no injury.”

Pedri missed significant chunks of Barcelona’s season last campaign and while there were plenty of other factors too, it is fair to say Barcelona looked a different side with and without him. While Barcelona have recruited a number of star signings this summer, but Pedri has all the talent to be the key cog in their midfield.