Atletico Madrid captain Koke Resurreccion optimistic about strong season

Much of the media coverage this summer has revolved around Barcelona and Real Madrid in terms of the La Liga title race, following a poor season last time out from the third force in Spanish football. Yet Atletico Madrid will once again be relishing the role of underdog this season and captain Koke Resurreccion is also in an optimistic mood ahead of their season opener against Getafe.

Speaking to Atletico Madrid’s club media this weekend, Koke highlighted the fact that Los Colchoneros’ preparation had been much better this season. Diario AS carried his words.

“We are coming into it [the season] very strong. We have won all of the games. We have had a preseason in which the whole team was present from the start and that was very important. The team comes into it with its batteries charged and with a lot of excitement to have a great season.”

Koke also highlighted the importance of starting well, while last season they were playing catch up from early in the season.

© PALABRA DE CAPITÁN 🎙 @Koke6: ❝El equipo viene con las pilas cargadas y con muchísima ilusión de hacer una gran temporada❞. pic.twitter.com/mwkOdJFKhR — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) August 13, 2022

“If we do things well at the start, we can compete for many things. People are very excited. The excitement that they have is being transmitted to us and that gives us that confidence to keep competing and fighting. Let’s hope we come back with that excitement that we have had this preseason.”

Los Rojiblancos underperformed last season, even if they ultimately finished in third place again. Diego Simeone will be hoping that they will be hit with fewer injuries this season. With Nahuel Molina on board, Atleti should have a more naturally balanced team too, as Marcos Llorente was forced out of position for much of last season to cover at right back.