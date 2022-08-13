Xavi updates Frenkie de Jong stance at Barcelona

Barcelona head coach Xavi has offered a fresh update on Frenkie de Jong’s status at the club.

Premier League pair Manchester United and Chelsea are both tracking the Dutch international despite his preference to remain in Catalonia.

Barcelona are determined to retain the former Ajax playmaker, but they are locked in talks with de Jong’s representatives to reduce his current salary.

The 25-year-old has featured regularly for Barcelona during preseason and came off the bench in their season opening 0-0 draw against Rayo Vallecano.

However, the club are opting for a pragmatic approach over player retainment in the coming weeks, with a bloated wage bill forcing them into difficult decisions.

Xavi is open minded on what will happen with de Jong before the transfer window closes on September 1 with interest continuing in him from the Premier League giants Chelsea this month.

“Frenkie de Jong is not a substitute. But, I don’t know what will happen in the market”, Xavi stated at full time after the Rayo draw.

“I can’t guarantee that he stays, but he will be important for us, if he does.”