Xavi Hernandez decision sends message to Sergino Dest about Barcelona future

In the end, Barcelona managed to register all of their new signings before their first match of the season, with the exception of Jules Kounde who is thought to be unfit. There was still a shock omission from their matchday squad though.

Few expected Sergino Dest to be in the stands at Camp Nou for their opening match of the season against Rayo Vallecano. Many had thought that he would at least challenge for the right-back position this season, but he was not included in Xavi Hernandez’s squad on a technical basis.

Sport say this is a clear sign of Dest’s current situation – the USA international is on the market. Dest wants to stay but Xavi has decided that he is lacking and does not understand exactly what he is asking of him after nine months working together.

The club are looking for an exit for Dest, asking for €20m for his signature. Manchester United have been linked with Dest, but there is currently no firm interest.

While Dest did show flashes towards the end of last season that he was finally assimilating what Xavi wanted, it is also true that he was benched by Dani Alves for the majority of the time they were both available. In addition, Xavi appears to have more faith in Sergi Roberto and Ronald Araujo to play there currently.