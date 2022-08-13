Villarreal cruise to 3-0 Real Valladolid win in La Liga opener

Villarreal suffered no hint of opening night nerves as they strolled to a 3-0 La Liga win over Real Valladolid.

The Yellow Submarine kicked off their 2022/23 campaign away at the Estadio Jose Zorrilla tonight with a straightforward three points eventually secured for the visitors.

Rising academy graduate Nicolas Jackson got the ball rolling for the away side as he finally broke the hosts resistance just after the restart.

First LaLiga start and a first LaLiga goal! 🔥 What a moment for Nico Jackson as he puts Villarreal in front against Valladolid 🟡 pic.twitter.com/jec6BMqFuy — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) August 13, 2022

That breakthrough proved vital for Villarreal in the closing stages as youth team star Alexa Baena netted a brace to secure three goals and three points on the night.

What a hit that is! 🎯💥 Álex Baena's strike glances off the crossbar on the way in to make it 3-0 to Villarreal 🟡 pic.twitter.com/MlARdBDikv — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) August 13, 2022

Goals for Jackson and Baena are their first in La Liga action for Villarreal capped a huge night for young talent at the club on the road in Castille and Leon.

Valladolid will be looking to bounce back on their trip to Sevilla next weekend with Villarreal hosting Hadjuk Split in midweek action in their Europa League play off.

