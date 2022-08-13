Sergio Canales injury adds to growing list of Real Betis worries ahead of Elche clash

Real Betis fans are arriving into the season with plenty of optimism after securing silverware and a fifth-place finish last time out. Yet the start of their season could be a bumpy one.

Their primary concern is an injury to key midfielder Sergio Canales. Mundo Deportivo explain that the Cantabrian picked up a muscle strain on Friday and did not train with the squad on Saturday. It is thought it will keep him out of their opening day fixture against Elche as well as their next tie with Real Mallorca.

In particular, given his injury history, it will be a concern to Manuel Pellegrini that Canales is already playing catch up.

That adds to his list of issues to solve currently. Youssouf Sabaly is struggling to make the Elche match on Monday, while Martin Montoya will not be available, leaving them without a specialist right-back.

On top of that, Betis are yet to register their new signings and those who renewed their contract, meaning Pellegrini may be without Luiz Felipe, Luiz Henrique, Willian Jose, Joaquin, Andres Guardado and Claudio Bravo.

Los Verdiblancos will be keen to challenge rivals Sevilla for fourth place this season, but are running the risk of starting on the backfoot.