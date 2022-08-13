Report: Frenkie de Jong admits he is now open to Manchester United move

Manchester United have pursued Frenkie de Jong for months now, as the transfer market enters its final stages, but they might be about to make a breakthrough.

Sport say that the Dutch midfielder has admitted to the dressing room that he could move to Manchester United this summer. It is thought that only his ok stands between a move happening, as both clubs are happy to do a deal.

Barcelona’s President Joan Laporta has publicly maintained that he wants to keep Frenkie de Jong, but there has been a steady stream of news surrounding his future since the end of last season. The club have supposedly threatened de Jong with legal action over his contract and asked him to take a wage cut should he not leave, as well as mounting public pressure on de Jong.

De Jong is frustrated with these efforts to force him out and as a result, if he does decide to leave then he will not make things easy for Barcelona. Should any deal occur, it will likely be towards the end of August.

Earlier on Saturday morning it had emerged that Manchester United are intending to go all out for de Jong in the coming weeks, as per De Telegraaf via Mundo Deportivo.

Given it seems likely that there is pressure on de Jong to leave, all of these reports should be taken with a pinch of salt. On the other hand, it is not hard to imagine that de Jong’s frustration with Barcelona might have changed matters.

Image via James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images