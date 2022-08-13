Real Madrid to face Almeria without Rodrygo Goes after late injury

Real Madrid are going into their season opener against Almeria full of confidence after securing their first title of the season, beating Eintracht Frankfurt to claim the European Super Cup.

Los Blancos looked sharp and Carlo Ancelotti’s side operated seamlessly in midweek. They were due to head to Almeria in perfect shape on Sunday, but they will be without one of their key attacking options. Rodrygo Goes missed training on Saturday morning and Diario AS say it was due to a muscle injury in his right leg, due to an overload of the muscle. It should keep him out of the Almeria fixture.

While Rodrygo may not be in Real Madrid’s strongest XI, if Ancelotti had been considering adding a third forward to face last year’s Segunda champions, he will now have to call on the likes of Marco Asensio or Eden Hazard. Undoubtedly Rodrygo has been the one making the strongest case for inclusion in the starting line-up and this will not be the start the Brazilian had pictured.