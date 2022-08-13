Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti announces retirement plans

Few had expected Carlo Ancelotti to return to Real Madrid last summer, not least the Italian himself. Nobody had imagined that he might secure a Champions League and La Liga double last season.

It was a turn that gave Ancelotti another shot at the big time, having previously been at Everton and Napoli. It has been evident both in his words and his attitude that Ancelotti was determined to enjoy the opportunity, something that has worked well.

Speaking to Il Messaggero, via Relevo, ahead of Real Madrid’s first game of the season, Ancelotti admitted it would be his last job.

“This stage at Real Madrid will close out my career. After Los Blancos, I will retire. Real Madrid is the top of football.”

When his time at Real Madrid ends is another question. Many thought he would be a stop-gap appointment, but following his success a significant drop off would have to occur in order to get him the sack. Currently he has a contract until 2024.

One of the greats of the game as both a player and a manager, being able to retire at or coming from Real Madrid would be a rare honour that fits the success of Ancelotti’s career. Most managers are either unaware of which position is their last or finish their careers a long way from the peak of their powers.