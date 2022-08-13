Predicted XI: Two new signings to start for Barcelona against Rayo Vallecano

Barcelona’s new star-studded squad are set to make their debut at Camp Nou on Saturday night at 21:00 CEST against plucky underdogs Rayo Vallecano.

The Blaugrana will be hoping to seek some form of revenge, after Los Franjirrojos did the double over them last season.

Xavi Hernandez should at least have more firepower at his disposal in order to do so. New signings Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen were all registered on Friday, as were Ousmane Dembele and Sergi Roberto.

Mundo Deportivo predict that two of those new additions will start; Lewandowski and Raphinha.

Central defender Jules Kounde remains unregistered, but apart from that Barcelona have a clean bill of health. Ferran Torres is set to return to action after dealing with a foot injury in preseason.

Rayo Vallecano are set to start with Radamel Falcao leading the line and talented creator Oscar Trejo behind him. Midfield lynchpin Santi Comesana is injured however and Pathe Ciss may replace him.

The pressure will be on Barcelona to start with a bang, following a summer of heavy investment and rising excitement. Coached by the wise figure of Andoni Iraola, Rayo could pose them more problems than expected however.

Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Araujo, Eric Garcia, Alba; Gavi, Busquets, Pedri; Dembele, Lewandowski, Raphinha.

Rayo XI: Dimitrievski; Balliu, Catena, Lejeune, Fran Garcia; Alvaro Garcia, Ciss, Valentin, Isi; Trejo; Falcao.