Pep Guardiola wants to keep Bernardo Silva at Manchester City

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has confirmed his determination to keep Bernardo Silva at the club this summer.

Barcelona have been heavily linked with a move for the Portuguese international after failing with a late bid to sign him ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Silva is under contract at the Premier League champions until 2025, and the club would demand around €80m to sell him, due to his importance in Guardiola’s plans.

Despite the speculation, Silva offered a frank response on his future when asked about links to Catalonia earlier this week.

“I have always been honest with City and they already know what I want.

“City are a big club and they don’t want players who aren’t content at the club.

“They always say that if you are not happy, you can go.”

However, Guardiola remains in favour of keeping Silva in his squad in the coming months with the 28-year-old playing a key role for him last season.

“I want him to stay 110%!”, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

“He’s a special person. I don’t know what’s going to happen, but he knows how much we want him to stay, and how much we love him.”

Barcelona’s ongoing issues over registering players is also likely to complicate any possible bid for the former AS Monaco schemer.

Jules Kounde was not registered in time for their season opener against Rayo Vallecano with a deal for Chelsea star Marcos Alonso still incomplete.