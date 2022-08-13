New look Barcelona held by Rayo Vallecano at Camp Nou

Barcelona’s highly anticipated 2022/23 La Liga start ended in disappointment as they drew 0-0 with Rayo Vallecano at the Camp Nou.

La Blaugrana’s build up to their opening fixture of the domestic season was dominated by their attempts to register all of their new signings with La Liga before the deadline.

Barcelona succeeded in completing the paperwork for four of their five new faces with Jules Kounde missing out against Andoni Iraola’s visitors.

The hosts created chances for a breakthrough either side of the break with Rayo keeper Stole Dimitrievski denying Ousmane Dembele and debutant Robert Lewandowski.

Rayo looked to react on the counter attack after the restart but the visitors looked happy to sit in and claim a key point in Catalonia.

Despite carving out a flood of chances late on, Barcelona could not force a way through, and skipper Sergio Busquets was dismissed for a second booking inside ten minutes of added time.