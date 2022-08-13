Marc Bartra turns down offer to double money in order to stay at Real Betis

Real Betis are scrambling around for another way of raising capital, as they look to register all of their players before the end of the transfer market.

Their latest solution had been to sell central defender Marc Bartra, but that option appears to have fallen through. According to Relevo, Trabzonspor had been in negotiations with Betis for two days over a €5m move for Bartra. The income and removal of his salary would have allowed Betis extra flexibility.

Tras 48 horas de ofertas y conversaciones entre el Betis, el Trabzonspor y 𝐁𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐫𝐚, el central apuesta en este momento por seguir de verdiblanco. 💵 El club turco le ofrecía alrededor del doble de lo que cobra actualmente en Sevilla.@samuelsonsilva 🤝 @JorgeCPicon pic.twitter.com/99zPmzlauS — Relevo (@relevo) August 13, 2022

Despite being offered double his current salary in Turkey, Bartra has seemingly turned down the offer and wants to continue at the Benito Villamarin this season.

Bartra, 31, has a year left on his deal and may struggle to start this season. Last campaign he made 32 appearances in all competitions but will now have Luiz Felipe to compete for his position too, without there being any exits in central defence. For Betis, they may well look to their own ‘economic levers‘ in order to get players registered if it comes down to the final days of the transfer window.