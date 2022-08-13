Manchester United linked with bold Alvaro Morata move

Alvaro Morata’s could still find himself moving on from Atletico Madrid before the end of the transfer window.

The Spanish international finds himself short on starting options ahead of the 2022/23 season after Serie A giants Juventus opted against signing him.

Morata’s 20 league goals in two seasons did little to inspire optimism on his second stint in Turin – on loan from Atletico – with a €35m purchase clause rejected by the Italians.

Despite showing some impressive patches of form during preseason action with Los Rojiblancos, the club are still open to selling him, if their current £30m asking price is met.

According to reports from The Athletic, Morata is now on the radar of Manchester United, as Erik ten Hag looks to boost his forward options.

Cristiano Ronaldo looks set to stay at United in the months ahead but ten Hag wants a fresh option in his attack for the months ahead.