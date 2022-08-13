Kylian Mbappe backs Karim Benzema for Ballon d’Or victory

The relationship between Kylian Mbappe and some of the surrounding elements of Real Madrid might have deteriorated somewhat over the summer, but the Paris Saint-Germain star retains a good friendship with Karim Benzema.

Both Mbappe and Benzema have been nominated for this year’s Ballon d’Or. Yet Mbappe is backing his compatriot to take the award this year. Speaking to L’Equipe, with Mundo Deportivo carrying his quotes, Mbappe did say he hoped to win one at PSG though.

“Real are a Ballon d’Or machine, you have to admit that. There is a true know-how, but the most important thing is on the field of play. It is not your club which achieves your Ballon d’OR, it is you. I continue to be convinced that one day I will be able to win it in Paris.”

“He is 34 years old, he has just had the season of his life, wins another Champions League being decisive many times… If I was Karim and I do not win, I would stop thinking about the Ballon d’Or forever.”

Benzema certainly has as good a case as anyone else does. Claiming the Champions League in dramatic fashion as well as dominating La Liga, the Frenchman was the best player in the best team last season.

Although they will still turn out for the national team together, there may be a slight disappointment that Mbappe and Benzema will not play together regularly at club level. As Benzema turns 35 this summer, time is running out for one to join the other while the Real Madrid man remains at his peak.