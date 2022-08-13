Juventus reach agreement with Barcelona’s Memphis Depay

Dutch forward Memphis Depay arrived in a blaze of glory to Barcelona last summer, as one of the few signings and the talent to drive Barcelona forward without Lionel Messi. Yet it appears his exit, just a year later, will occur with little fanfare.

According to Relevo, Memphis and Juventus have reached an agreement for a two-year deal which will see the Dutchman earn around €7m per year. The remaining issue to be resolved is between the clubs. Barcelona are willing to let Memphis leave without significant compensation, but they are working out whether they can eek a small fee from Juventus.

Last season Memphis was joint-top scorer with Barcelona but finds himself on the outside looking in after the recruitment of Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski and the recovery of Ansu Fati.

Barcelona have almost completed their minimum target for the rest of the transfer window, registering their new signings. With Jules Kounde still to be registered, the savings on Memphis’ salary should help towards that.