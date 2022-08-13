Jules Kounde registration in jeopardy as talks halt between Barcelona and Gerard Pique

Barcelona fans can flock to Camp Nou content in the knowledge that they will witness the debut of Robert Lewandowski on Saturday evening, after the club registered the Polish forward on Friday evening.

Yet the Azulgrana still need to find a way of registering Jules Kounde. The former Sevilla defender was arguably the star signing of the summer behind Lewandowski and the fact he has a niggling pubis injury made it a simple decision to leave him out of the registration for the opening day of the season.

One of the ways in which Barcelona were hoping to get his registration under the salary limit was with a salary reduction from Gerard Pique though.

❌ Paralizadas las negociaciones entre 𝐏𝐢𝐪𝐮𝐞́ 𝐲 𝐞𝐥 𝐁𝐚𝐫𝐜̧𝐚 por la rebaja salarial del central. 📌 @relevo pudo saber que, por ahora, las conversaciones se han frenado en seco y está por ver cuándo y cómo se retoman.@tjuanmarti 🤝 @albert_roge 🤝 @MatteMoretto pic.twitter.com/H7pZkZFKhA — Relevo (@relevo) August 12, 2022

According to Relevo however, talks between the two parties have broken down. With no future meetings arranged, it could become a serious problem for Barcelona if they do not repair matters with Pique.

Pique has already helped Barcelona by deferring his salary last season in order to help register Memphis Depay before the start of the La Liga season. It appears the club may have asked a little too much of him this time round though.